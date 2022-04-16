Zacholi killings: Improve security, confidence of judiciary in the north – Adib Saani

A teacher was killed on his way home

A security analyst, Adib Saani has called on the government to improve security and build the judiciary’s confidence in the Northern areas of the country in order to curb the frequent cases of lawlessness and reprisal attacks.

The Zacholi community in Yendi Municipality came under attack after reports that a Konkomba biology teacher was killed on his way home.



In a reprisal attack, some persons on a motorbike attacked the Zacholi Community, resulting in the killing of about nine persons.



Speaking to Joshua Kodjo Mensah on Starr Today, Mr. Saani indicated that there should be a conscious effort in demonstrating to the people that there are laws through arrest and prosecution of offenders.



“If the people had lived in the system and believed in the ability of the Police to conduct a quick investigation into the killing of the gentleman and arrest the culprits. I am pretty sure they wouldn’t have resorted to illegal means.



“But the thing is there is no trust in that part of the country, if it is Accra, Kumasi or other big cities you could have had some confidence. But in such places the land is so vast people kill people and run into the bush and they are nowhere to be found,” the security analyst opined.

He continued “So if you are able to improve security, particularly the investigation regime there. When someone does anything against the law the person is investigated has his day in court and is incarcerated. That should gradually get people there to understand that we are in a country that is governed by rule of law.



Mr. Saani further called on the police to immediately investigate the incident, “we need to know the killers of the biology teacher and immediately we also need to know those on the motorbike who staged that attack in killing the nine people.



“They should be arrested and have their day in court and they should be incarcerated. So that at least it will send a clear signal to the fact you cannot do the wrong thing and be left off the hug. We are not a banana republic.”



The Security Analyst also suggested a Community dialogue for the leadership level in order bring peace among the residents of the two communities.