Zamarama clash: Treat alleged soldiers as ‘terrorists’ – Adam Bonaa

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa

A security analyst, Adam Bonaa has called on the military hierarchy to treat the suspects in the Zamarama line clash in Accra as ‘terrorists’.

Speaking to Joshua Kodjo Mensah on Starr Today, Tuesday, Mr. Bonaa indicated that the incident at the Zamarama line should be a wake-up call to the security agencies to up their game and deal decisively with internal security issues.



“When you have hoodlums in military uniform to protect somebody’s land then you know that issues to do with land guards, issues of protecting lands is none of their business since you are not a military man. Even if you are a military man, the courts are there. You don’t go and shoot at people.



“Times like this when we are faced with terrorism all over, there is terrorism all over the Sahel, in Nigeria, Togo mentions them Benin everywhere. So as far as I’m concerned we will want to refer to them appropriately as terrorists. If the State is looking for terrorist anywhere I’m sure they will now have known that they don’t have to go far. We have terrorist among us,” the security analyst opined.



“So these are terrorists probably we should be dealing with. We should take it very seriously because these are individuals who are wearing State uniforms, uniforms that belong to the military. If terrorists should storm that area who do you think they will rely on? It will definitely be the Ghana Police Service and probably the military. So if you have military uniforms being used whether they are military officers, I will tell you that we are losing the fight against terrorism.”



Background



The Accra Regional Police Command in a statement on Monday, June 6, 2022, disclosed that a soldier and two others have been arrested by the Police after they clashed with some youth members at the Zamarama line near Sukura in Accra over a piece of land.

Residents say the parcel of land belongs to a private individual who might be in government.



A statement by the Police stated that suspect Sergeant Isaac Abbey allegedly shot and injured four people on the said piece of land.



The victims, Ali Ashillely, Akim Zibo, Salam Musah, and Faisal Khalid Azumah who sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds were sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.



The statement added that two of the arrested persons suspects Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko who were posing as soldiers also sustained some injuries and were sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.



In their statements to the Police, the two claimed to be military personnel but the claim has not been established by our investigations.