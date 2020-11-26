Zango Women Livelihood & Empowerment Programme graduates 50 young women

Source: Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

Zango? ?Women? ?Livelihood? ?and? ?Empowerment? ?Programme? ?(ZANGWOLEAP),? ?is? ?a? ?



project? ?that? ?aims? ?to? ?impact? ?the? ?lives? ?of? ?women? ?in? ?Zango? ?communities? ?with? ?



entrepreneurial? ?skills? ?under? ?Kuburah? ?Diamonds? ?Foundation? ?has? ?graduated? ?50? ?



young? ?ladies? ?in? ?a? ?three-week? ?make-up? ?artistry? ?training.? ?



The? ?graduation? ?ceremony? ?was? ?on? ?the? ?theme:? ?“Empowering? ?the? ?Zango? ?women? ?into? ?

building? ?financial? ?freedom? ?through? ?skills? ?development? ?and? ?capacity? ?building”? ?was? ?held? ?at? ?the? ?Cantonment? ?Police? ?Central? ?Mosque? ?in? ?Accra.? ?



Addressing? ?participants? ?at? ?the? ?ceremony,? ?the? ?founder? ?and? ?President? ?of? ?the? ?



Foundation,? ?Ms? ?Hadizah? ?Ibrahim? ?Sadiq,? ?known? ?on? ?social? ?media? ?as? ?Kuburah? ?



Diamonds? ?stated? ?that? ?the? ?initiative? ?started? ?three? ?weeks? ?ago? ?to? ?train? ?young? ?women? ?in? ?make-up? ?artistry? ?skill.? ?



Kuburah? ?Diamond? ?who? ?advocates? ?on? ?issues? ?affecting? ?Zango? ?communities? ?



reiterated? ?the? ?need? ?to? ?empower? ?Zango? ?women? ?and? ?equip? ?them? ?with? ?skills? ?that? ?will? ?impact? ?their? ?livelihoods? ?in? ?the? ?long? ?run.? ?



Interested? ?persons? ?in? ?this? ?noble? ?programme? ?she? ?said? ?can? ?interact? ?with? ?her? ?



through? ?social? ?media? ?platforms? ?Kuburah? ?Diamond? ?on? ?Facebook? ?and? ?Instagram? ?



respectively.? ?

She? ?calls? ?on? ?the? ?dwellers? ?of? ?Zango? ?communities? ?particularly? ?women? ?to? ?follow? ?her? ?on? ?social? ?media? ?and? ?get? ?updates? ?on? ?this? ?and? ?subsequent? ?projects.? ?



She? ?further? ?calls? ?on? ?all? ?stakeholders,? ?interest? ?groups? ?and? ?philanthropists? ?to? ?



support? ?this? ?initiative? ?by? ?interacting? ?with? ?her? ?through? ?social? ?media.? ?



She? ?encouraged? ?the? ?graduates? ?to? ?believe? ?in? ?possibility? ?and? ?make? ?their? ?dreams? ?a? reality? ?and? ?urged? ?them? ?not? ?to? ?allow? ?themselves? ?to? ?be? ?despair? ?over? ?the? ?saturated? ?make-up? ?business? ?in? ?the? ?country? ?adding? ?that? ?although? ?the? ?make-up? ?artistry? ?the market? ?is? ?saturated,? ?the? ?skills? ?they? ?acquired? ?will? ?help? ?them? ?excel.? ?



Partners? ?of? ?makeup? ?artistry? ?companies? ?include? ?Fabloox? ?Makeup? ?Artistry,? ?Bally? ?



Queen? ?Beauty? ?Studio,? ?Biya’s? ?Glam,? ?Glow? ?and? ?Glitter,? ?Leedean’s? ?Beauty? ?Parlour? ?



and? ?Beauty? ?Spot.? ?



