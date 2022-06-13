Zebilla: Army truck runs into traders, kills one

The Army truck

A truck belonging to the Ghana Armed Forces ploughed through a phalanx of traders by the roadside at Zebilla in the Upper East Region, killing one of them and injuring several others.

The Bawku-bound truck lost control and careered into the roadside crowd of business people who were going about their hustle.

The accident came a couple of days after some military personnel got involved in a separate accident that injured 16 of them.