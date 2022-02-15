Zebilla couple celebrate first child after after 25 years of marriage

The couple wit their pastor (right) during dedication of their daughter

After 25 years of marriage, the Lord miraculously visited Elder David Abuguri and his wife Deaconess Emilia of Zebilla District of The Church of Pentecost with a baby girl.

Elder David Abuguri who doubles as the District PEMEM Leader and his wife earnestly prayed to the Lord for a child having married for the past 25 years (1996-2021).



After several prayers and continuous dependence on the Lord, Deaconess Emilia conceived and has delivered a bouncing baby girl.



The child was dedicated recently and named after Sophia McKeown, the late wife of the Founder of The Church of Pentecost.



Elder David and Deaconess Abuguri are eternally grateful to God for such a miraculous visitation.

They also expressed their utmost gratitude to the Bawku Area Head, Apostle Eric Gyambibi Boateng, and his wife Mrs. Vivian Adomah Boateng for their prayer support and encouragement, as well as the Zebilla District Minister, Overseer Michael Kudodzi, and the entire Presbytery, for their prayers and support in various forms.



To God be the glory for the great thing He has done.



“And she said, “O my lord! As your soul lives, my lord, I am the woman who stood by you here, praying to the Lord. For this child I prayed, and the Lord has granted me my petition which I asked of Him.” – 1 Samuel 1:26-27