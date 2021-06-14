Zenith College explains delay in issuance of 2019 certs as graduands fume

Logo of Zenith University College

Old students of The Zenith University College who completed in September 2019 and July 2020 are currently at crossroads as the school has failed to release their final year results and also hand over their Certificates.

According to the students who spoke to MyNewsGh.com the school has constantly blamed this failure on the University of Cape Coast.



In a notice copied to students, the school explained that the ongoing strike action by the senior staff association of all public universities has "put their graduation process off for now."



More worrying is the fact that the school has not set a date yet for graduation ceremony for students who completed in 2019 and this sends shivers down the spines of the students who completed in July 2020.



This has become very worrying for some especially students who completed in 2019 who have had to stay home idle because they do not have certificates to apply for jobs after they completed their National Service.



Some whose parents would have wanted to further their studies abroad have had their opportunities slip by as a result of the school’s failure.



Students who spoke on the issue

“We completed last year and up till now the school hasn’t officially told us when we will be graduating and when our certificates will be ready. Most students who graduated from other universities have received their certificates. Only Zenith is still pending, 2019 batch of students are yet to receive their certificates,” one student who spoke to MyNewsGh.com said.



Another student who has been affected by the delay also said “We don’t know what the heads of this school are up to. It’s been a year now since we completed and we’re yet to be graduated. Even those who completed two years earlier keep being tossed here and there. Last month they were given word that their graduation ceremony was going to be held this month, only for them to be given a notice today that there’s a strike action so they’ll have to hold on”.



“My batch completed last year June, exactly a year ago n we don’t even have all our final results published. People have lost alot of job opportunities because of this. I wanted to further my studies to do my masters but because of this I have to put a hold on it till I get the certificate,” another student who dream of furthering her studies have been botched by the school’s failure to produce certificates said.



Earlier Report



Daily Graphic in February 2021 reported the same issue but failed in it attempts to contact authorities of the school.



However, the Director of Public Affairs explained to the Newspaper that the University of Cape Coast cannot be blamed for the challenges been faced by the school.

Mr Baah-Bentum explained that under the affiliation, results were supposed to be made available for UCC to audit before certificates were issued, but “up to today, ZUC is yet to submit them”.



To show readiness, he said, an audit team from UCC visited ZUC two weeks ago in order to understand and fast-track the process for the affected students to graduate, but to their surprise, the school was still not ready to submit the necessary documentation for audit.



“During the visit by the UCC audit team, we learnt that some of the lecturers for all this while have not submitted results of the students for them to be audited.



“UCC is ready to issue the certificates, but as we speak ZUC has not met the criteria, and we cannot issue certificates in a vacuum,” he said.



He added that the Academic Registrar of ZUC had officially been informed about the development, and was said to have given an assurance that measures were in place to address the situation.