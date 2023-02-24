0
Menu
News

Zezera residents declare ‘no vot’, ‘no payment of revenue’ over lack of development

Nana Yeboah Asiama98.png Nana Yeboah Asiama

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region

The chiefs and people of Zezera in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region have resolved not to pay revenue over the lack of development in the community.

According to the residents, the community is bedeviled with a lot of challenges due to years of neglect by successive governments.

They cited the neglect of the Adamsu-Zezera-Baanafour-Kofiko road, the poor nature of the school building, and the absence of mobile connectivity as some of the challenges facing the community.

They bemoaned that the community has inadequate teachers because of the deplorable nature of the school building and other unfavorable conditions in the community.

Surrounded by the residents, the Akwamuhene of Zezera, Nana Yeboah Asiama justified the decision to boycott the payment of revenue because they have not benefitted in any way from the distribution of the national cake.

He disclosed that they have decided to bare their teeth at the government because of the neglect from successive governments despite several assurances.

“Today, the people of Zezera have resolved that we will not be paying revenue to the Assembly until our demands for good roads, mobile connectivity, and other social amenities are met. We are part of Ghana and deserve to enjoy our share of the national cake because we also pay tax”.

A youth leader, Lamin Bamba, reiterated that aside from not paying revenue they will also boycott all public elections until the government fulfills its promises to them.

“We are sounding a warning to the government that we will not vote and no revenue officer should come to the community to collect revenue because we are not treated as Ghanaians and the government has failed to honor its numerous promises to us”.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich