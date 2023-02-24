Zezera residents declare ‘no vot’, ‘no payment of revenue’ over lack of development

Nana Yeboah Asiama

Correspondence from Bono Region

The chiefs and people of Zezera in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region have resolved not to pay revenue over the lack of development in the community.



According to the residents, the community is bedeviled with a lot of challenges due to years of neglect by successive governments.



They cited the neglect of the Adamsu-Zezera-Baanafour-Kofiko road, the poor nature of the school building, and the absence of mobile connectivity as some of the challenges facing the community.



They bemoaned that the community has inadequate teachers because of the deplorable nature of the school building and other unfavorable conditions in the community.



Surrounded by the residents, the Akwamuhene of Zezera, Nana Yeboah Asiama justified the decision to boycott the payment of revenue because they have not benefitted in any way from the distribution of the national cake.

He disclosed that they have decided to bare their teeth at the government because of the neglect from successive governments despite several assurances.



“Today, the people of Zezera have resolved that we will not be paying revenue to the Assembly until our demands for good roads, mobile connectivity, and other social amenities are met. We are part of Ghana and deserve to enjoy our share of the national cake because we also pay tax”.



A youth leader, Lamin Bamba, reiterated that aside from not paying revenue they will also boycott all public elections until the government fulfills its promises to them.



“We are sounding a warning to the government that we will not vote and no revenue officer should come to the community to collect revenue because we are not treated as Ghanaians and the government has failed to honor its numerous promises to us”.