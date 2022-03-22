Zipline expands operations to more hard-to-reach areas to improve access to medical supplies

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia speaking at the launch of Zipline in the Volta and Oti regions

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Medical supply and logistic delivery company, Zipline has expanded its operations to the Anum and Kete-Krachi areas as part of efforts to reach more health facilities in the Volta, and Oti regions of the country.

An event held at Nyagbo Sroe, a remote suburb of the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region to witness the delivery of medical commodities, was graced by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who has championed the adoption of technology as one of the key ways to accessing medical healthcare in the country.



In a welcome statement, the Country Manager of Zipline, Naa Adorkor Yawson, disclosed that the opening of the two distribution centres in the Volta and Oti regions is in recognition of health industrialisation plans by the government to see more health outposts benefit from government interventions.



She emphasised that, since the start of business operations in Ghana, Zipline has prioritised all efforts at getting more health facilities, especially those in hard-to-reach areas, enrolled on its drone supply chain system.



She added that for three years since the business commenced in Ghana, communities marginalised by access challenges, leading to inadequate stocking of health facilities with vital medications have experienced first-hand the beauty of the Zipline technology and how it has helped to save lives of countless people.





“Three years ago, what began as a small initiative in the little town of Omenako to bring relief to the communities within that enclave, turned out to be a futuristic, Science-tech driven partnership, refined with solutions to addressing our major health concerns.



"For the first time, communities marginalized by geographical and infrastructure challenges have experienced first-hand instant access to medicines, stronger emergency and disaster response, reduction in referral rates, and improved healthcare through this beautiful technology,” Naa Adorkor Yawson said.



She further explained that the expanded business cooperation, supported by the government of Ghana, Ministry of Health, and allied partners has witnessed “comprehensive and rapid development in the health sector”.



In her assessment, apart from the home commendation of reducing the incidence of infant mortality through their vaccine distribution programme and the swift response to medical emergencies in remote areas, the company has also received international plaudits for its work in the African sub-region.



Naa Adorkor Yawson further commended the Vice President, the Health Ministry, the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, and other partners for ensuring that the full benefit of the service is achieved.

She indicated that with the two new distribution centres, about 70% of the Volta Region and 90% of the Oti Region will be reached with their services.







Addressing the chiefs and people of the Nyagbo Sroe, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said the event is part of the government’s broader commitment to expand the reach of the drone service to ensure that no one is left behind when accessing emergency medicines and other health care products.



“When the world was hit by the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic and all countries were challenged by the difficulties of even distribution of vaccines, the Zipline drones came in handy. I understand close to one-million COVID-19 vaccines have so far been delivered by Zipline to many health facilities across the country.



"This, no doubt is one of the contributing factors for which reason we have not experienced massive expiries of the vaccines as happened in many other countries. By this also, Ghana through the operation of Zipline, has become the only country in the entire world to use drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to dosing centers,” the Vice President said.

According to the Vice President, the testimonies of patients and health practitioners of various health facilities about the impact of drone delivery goes beyond political cynicism.



He admonished Zipline to stay focused on their mandate and ensure that they carry their duties with heart and mind so that many more health facilities will benefit from the service.



