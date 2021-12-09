Zipline receives 2021 US Secretary of State’s award in health security

The prestigious honour recognised Zipline as a real game-changer, strengthening health security

South San Francisco – Zipline, the global leader in instant medical logistics, has received the US Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence (ACE) in health security.



The prestigious award, presented by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, honours Zipline’s work in improving health security, access, and equity.



U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan presents the Award for Corporate Excellence in Health Security to Daniel Marfo, Zipline’s SVP for Africa in Accra, Ghana.



Photo credit: US Embassy, Ghana

Source: Facebook



Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, who spoke with Zipline in Nigeria last month, remarked at the award ceremony:



“Zipline, a company that I first became aware of about five or six years ago, is doing remarkable work, has partnered with the Ghanaian government to deliver more than 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, and it’s able to do this getting to remote areas that otherwise would have great difficulty getting the vaccine or getting other medicines. These efforts are literally saving lives.”



ZIPLINE OPERATIONS IN GHANA



Since 2019, Zipline has worked with the Government of Ghana, the Ministry of Health as well as its agencies, and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, to help transform the nation’s health system and provide more effective, more equitable care to people across the country.



In Ghana, Zipline serves over 1,900 health facilities, has completed over 130,000 commercial deliveries, flown over 10 million autonomous miles, and delivered millions of vaccines.

Zipline is currently expanding across the country with four new distribution centers to serve the entirety of Ghana, including the upcoming delivery of medical products and supplies directly to patient homes.



With Zipline, healthcare facilities can safely receive medical products like vaccines, blood, and medications in 30 minutes on average, enhancing access while also reducing delivery emissions by up to 98% compared to traditional delivery methods.



Daniel Marfo, Senior Vice President of Zipline for Africa said:



“Our work in Ghana showcases the transformational power of instant logistics to strengthen health systems.



“Together with our partners in the government, we’re pioneering a new, more effective, and equitable healthcare model—one in which every patient across the country can access the tests, treatment, and supplies they need, wherever they are.”



The Secretary of State’s recognition validates our approach in setting an international standard for building a safe and sustainable system that improves health access and equity around the world.”

In presenting today’s award to Zipline, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan described Zipline as a real game-changer for Ghanaians.



She noted that:



“Zipline’s logistics network made it a critical element of Ghana’s COVID-19 response. In the last two years, the company delivered over a quarter million COVID-19 vaccine doses, personal protective equipment, and COVID-19 test kits to remote locations throughout the country.”



ZIPLINE ENTERS NIGERIA



Fortunately, the Cross River and Kaduna state governments have already signed agreements with Zipline.



In February 2021, the Kaduna state government and Zipline announced a partnership that will witness the use of a logistics network of autonomous delivery drones to help transform access and availability of routine and emergency medicine for millions of people in the state.

Similarly, in May 2021, Cross River state came on board, and an excited Governor Benedict Ayade said:



“The focus of this partnership is to ensure that all barriers hindering the successful delivery of medical commodities to our people are removed.”



Legit.ng had interviewed Nigerian pharmacist Samuel Timothy Noma in Ghana who was interning at a facility operated by Zipline.



At the time, Noma was learning how to process quick delivery of emergency products, provide timely stock-gap resupplies and respond to disasters from health workers in hard-to-reach areas.



“I am presently here working with Zipline. I am part of the team that will set up the first facility in Kaduna. It is really a privilege for me to be here.”