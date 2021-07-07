Zongo-Asante youth clash: 5 busted, 3 charged for rioting

Suspects are being screened and three of them have been charged for rioting

Five suspects were on Tuesday, 7 July 2021 arrested by the Ashanti regional Police command over the violent clashes that occurred between the Asante youth and the Zongo youth at Ntonso in the Kwabre East Municipality.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo said the suspects were screened and three of them have been charged for rioting with weapons.



The suspects are Ernest Boakye, a driver's mate, 22; Kojo Manu, a diver's mate, 23; and Nankama Eshaw, a barber, 22.



He said the other two persons have been cautioned and granted police inquiry bail.



He said the three suspects will be arraigned soon.



ASP Ahianyo said the security team are still patrolling the area.

It is recalled that some Zongo youth and the Asante youth clashed at a drinking spot called "No Size pub" on Sunday, 4 July 2021.



The melee resurfaced on Monday morning [5 July 2021] resulting in violent clashes causing injuries to about six people and damage to properties.



The Kwabre East Municipal Security Council has, thus, closed down three drinking spots at Ntonso which have been causing violent clashes in the community.



The drinking spots include No Size pub, Sandy's pub, and Koyobeda drinking spot.



The council has also directed other drinking spots in the community to close at 8:00 p.m.