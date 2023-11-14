Zongo leadership, groups storm Bawumia’s residence in massive show of support

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia expressed gratitude to all the groups for the visit

Following the historic election of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Flagbearer of the NPP, several individuals and groups across the country, have been visiting him to extend their congratulations.

Over the weekend, a number of groups and individuals, including stakeholders from the Zongo community, called on the new NPP Flagbearer at his residence in Accra, to congratulate and also assure him of their support.



In the Zongos, three major stakeholders; Chiefs, Imams and the youth paid respective courtesy calls on the Vice President.



The Council of Regional Imams, made up of Regional Imams in the sixteen regions visited to congratulate Dr. Bawumia, encourage him and also pray for him.



While extending their congratulations, the Regional Imams also urged the Vice President to continue with his good works, including his engagements with the Christian community to strengthen the harmonious relationship that exists between Christians and Muslims in the country.



Responding to recent attacks on the Vice President by NDC MP for Ningo Prampram for his regular engagements with Christians, the Imams described Sam George's criticism as unfounded in Islam, saying Dr. Bawumia has done no wrong by deepening relationship with Christians to strengthen harmony.

Other groups which called on Dr. Bawumia to congratulate him were: the National Council of Zongo Chiefs, Council of Regional Imams, Ashanti Regional Council of Zongo Cheifs, Wangara Community Ghana, TEM (Kotokoli) Divisional Council Ghana, Council of Inner City Tribal Cheifs and Queen Mothers, Hausa Chiefs of Accra and Zongo Youth Ghana, an amalgamated Zongo youth groups.



All the groups congratulated the NPP Flagbearer and also urged him to be a leader for all.



Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to all the groups for the visit, their support and encouragement.



He reiterated his commitment to being a leader for all, regardless of ethnic, religious and political affiliation.