Zoo Officials in Kumasi want animals adopted

Kumasi Zoo

The Management of the Kumasi Zoological Gardens in the Ashanti Region has appealed to the public to stimulate interest in the adoption of animals in one of Ghana’s oldest surviving animal sanctuaries.

This has become imperative for the upkeep and management of the animals.



The Manager of Kumasi Zoo, Dr. Meyir Ziekah made the appeal at an annual staff durbar in Kumasi.



The Kumasi Zoological Gardens was officially opened in 1957 with the purpose of displaying indigenous wild animals of Ghana and also meant to demonstrate the linkage between wildlife, mankind and culture.



Currently, it has 56 animal species.



The Zoo is undergoing an upgrading as an animal rescue centre, the first of its kind in West Africa.

The annual staff durbar provided the platform for the Management and staff of the Zoo to take stock of activities over the past year and strategize to chalk up more successes this year.



The Manager of the Zoo, Dr. Meyir Ziekah commended the staff for their hard work and commitment to duty. He appealed to the public to stimulate interest in the adoption of animals at the Zoo.



Dr. Ziekah also expressed the need for the public to patronise the Zoo.



Highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to hardworking staff. Assistant Manager, Jemima Kesse has adjudged Best Worker for 2021. She commended Management for the recognition.