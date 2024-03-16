Zoomlion supports Buz StopBoys to clean parts of Accra

Ernest Morgan Acquah speaking to the media

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Ltd

Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., Africa's waste management giant, has supported Buz StopBoys, a voluntary sanitation group, to clean parts of the capital city.

The support, which came in both technical and logistic form, included a skip truck, shovels, tricycles (aboboya), etc. The company also deployed some of its staff to support the group.



The clean-up exercise took place at the Spintex Road under the bridge and its environs.



Speaking with the Public Relations and Corporate Affairs Manager of Zoomlion Private Services, Ernest Morgan Acquah, he explained that Zoomlion's core function is to keep the cities clean, but sanitation management is so vast that they decided to support the group and motivate them to do more.



"What they are doing is commendable, so we decided to support them with technical and logistical support to aid them," he stated.



He advised the general public to continue to use waste bins when disposing of waste and not drop them in drains.

He added that by doing so, they will contribute immensely to the reduction of Ghana's health bill while at the same time promoting tourism.



The founder and leader of the Buz StopBoys, Heneba Kojo Sarfo, explained on his part that the group is self-motivated with the aim of contributing to the sanitation challenges of the city by engaging in regular clean-up exercises.



He added that they started the exercise in Kasoa and are currently cleaning the Spintex catchment area.



He also advised the general public to desist from indiscriminate littering and practice good sanitation.



Buz StopBoys has over 40 members, up from an initial five.

With brooms, dustpans, and a strong sense of community spirit, the Bus StopBoys have become a driving force for positive change.



Their initiative focuses on cleaning heavily trafficked areas, creating a cleaner and more welcoming environment for both residents and visitors.



The innovative use of social media to showcase their work and inspire others to join the movement sets the Buz StopBoys apart.



With a growing number on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, they document their cleaning efforts and before-and-after transformations and engage with a rapidly expanding online community.