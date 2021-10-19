Shatta Wale

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly referred to as Shatta Wale, has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

The 37-year-old's arrest was announced by the police on social media on Tuesday evening (October 19, 2021.)



The arrest comes 24-hours after a viral news was circulated to the effect that he had been shot by unknown gunmen, which news turned out to be a hoax.

More to come shortly....