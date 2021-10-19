5
Menu
News

Breaking News: Shatta Wale arrested - Police

Shatta Wale Gringo Shatta Wale

Tue, 19 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly referred to as Shatta Wale, has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

The 37-year-old's arrest was announced by the police on social media on Tuesday evening (October 19, 2021.)

The arrest comes 24-hours after a viral news was circulated to the effect that he had been shot by unknown gunmen, which news turned out to be a hoax.

More to come shortly....

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: