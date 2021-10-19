Tue, 19 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly referred to as Shatta Wale, has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.
The 37-year-old's arrest was announced by the police on social media on Tuesday evening (October 19, 2021.)
The arrest comes 24-hours after a viral news was circulated to the effect that he had been shot by unknown gunmen, which news turned out to be a hoax.
More to come shortly....
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- We’ll file police report against Shatta Wale if gun attack claim is hoax – ASEPA
- Shatta Wale is missing; no where to be found – Father
- We are looking for reportedly 'shot, missing' Shatta Wale - Police
- Shatta Wale: Ghana Police speak on reports of alleged shooting of top musician
- Shatta Wale speaks: ‘My life is in danger and I’m on the run’
- Read all related articles