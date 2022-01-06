eTranzact Santas reach out to Korle-Bu Children

Some patients at Korle Bu being presented with gifts

eTranzact, the premiere electronic payment provider in Ghana, brought smiles to children at the Korle Bu teaching hospital during the festive season.

Anonymously dressed up as Santa Claus, eTranzact CEO and Executive Director shared over 200 Christmas gifts across all floors of the Children to the delight of children and parents.



They were joined in by Dr Winfred Baah, a Consultant Physician at Korle Bu, who was also dressed up as Santa Claus.



When contacted by GhanaWeb, eTranzact’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager, Yvonne Effe Faska stated, “We just wanted to see smiles on the faces of these kids, some of whom have had a very rough time in the year 2021.”

On his part, Dr Winfred Baah, Consultant Physician at Korle Bu expressed his gratitude to eTranzact and its management for thinking about the children during the Christmas season:



“When eTranzact management contacted me and said that they wanted to donate gifts anonymously, I was very glad and said I will definitely facilitate the visit and help out.”



He further added: “I pray that more companies will follow this lead, and think of others and help others when they can.”