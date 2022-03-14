iGRED breaks the bias with 100 girls on International Womens Day 2022

iGRED inspired 100 girls on International Womens Day 2022

Source: Roxanne Bougsin Koffi

The Institute for Gender, Research, Education, and Development (iGRED), organized an event on the 8th of March 2022, at the McDan La Town Park to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day Celebration (IWD) 2022, on the theme “ Break the Bias”.

The event brought together 100 young girls from Nungua Senior High School, La Presby Senior High School, Teshie Presby Secondary School, and Teshie Technical Training Center. 20 young women from the Ledzokuku municipality were also present. These participants were educated on Gender Equality, Sexual Reproductive Health, Menstrual Hygiene, Teenage Pregnancy, and Gender Equality.



The Member of Parliament for La Dade Kotopon Constituency; Honorable Madam Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, graced the occasion as the special guest who shared some insights on very important women who helped in the struggle of attaining independence for the Republic of Ghana such as Rebecca “Ashikishan” Aryeetey - a renowned businesswoman who helped to fund and mobilize resources.



The MP encouraged the girls to be bold and fearless in pursuing their dreams and not limit themselves to behind. She dared them to take center stage in the affairs of their community and nation. Hon. Rita also emphasized that the adage that says, “ Behind every successful man there is a woman” should be changed to “ Beside every successful man, there is a woman “ and vice versa. She digressed that if we are trying to break the bias, no gender should be behind the other.



The Chief Executive of ignored; Noelyne Mensah also spoke on the theme to empower young women and girls. She asserted, “your gender as female must never be the reason why you are compelled to do anything, and your gender as female must never be the reason you are denied from anything you desire”.



In addressing Period Poverty and Environmental Sustainability, the girls were introduced to the Menstrual Cup, by Elena De Pascual, co-founder of GAIA Menstrual Cup - an organization focused on ending period poverty and mitigating climate change. She demonstrated how it is cleaned, prepared for insertion, removal, and after-use cleaning.

Reports have shown that most young girls become vulnerable to emotional and physical challenges during their menstrual days. This vulnerability, coupled with period poverty in certain areas, makes menstruation even harder for these young girls. Switching to menstrual cups can help save money and the environment.



The iGRED Health team; Anita Asamoah, Abigail Yeboah, Rabiatu Afariwaa, and Sandra Ayorkor Larsey, also engaged the girls in Reproductive and Sexual Health talk. They explored the need to abstain from sex while in school. and focus on their education, safe sex to avoid sexually transmitted diseases if they were already sexually active, and some knowledge on the sexually transmitted diseases and how to identify and address them. After these sessions, sanitary pads and menstrual cups were shared with the girls.



The event was finally crowned with inter-school football games and some other sports activities. iGRED provided adequate refreshments and safe transportation to all attendees.



Having embarked on similar workshops and projects in the past, iGRED believes this event was essential in giving knowledge, inspiring potentials, and enhancing the narrative of women and girls in Ghana.