iPhones of patient on admission stolen at Mary-Lucy Hospital in Accra

The Mary-Lucy Hospital at Awoshie

Police at Anyaa in Accra are investigating the theft of two iPhones belonging to a patient who was on admission at the Mary-Lucy Hospital at Awoshie on Thursday, August 19.

The phones, one belonging to the husband of the patient, were stolen at night from the private ward of the hospital while the patient and her visitor had dozed off.



“My wife was on admission at the facility so I went to visit her at night on Thursday. I was by her bedside deep into the night and I think we both dozed off. Around 1 am, we woke up to realize our iPhones were gone, both mine and hers. It was shocking because there were nurses on duty,” husband of the patient, Cedis, told Starrfm.com.gh on Friday.



He continued: “We searched the whole place and asked the nurses and other staff and yet none of them could tell where our phones were, even though they saw us with the phones earlier. So we reported the matter to the Police and they have visited the hospital.”

When contacted by Starrfm.com.gh, a staff of the Mary-Lucy hospital who identified himself as Stephen confirmed the incident noting: “yes, it happened but I can’t give you details unless you talk to our boss”.



The patient has however been discharged following the incident.