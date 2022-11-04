Ɛkɔm de yɛn, Mr. President – Duffuor appeals to Akufo-Addo

Dr. kwabena Duffuor is a former Minister of Finance

A flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to do something urgent about the current economic situation in the country because people are hungry.

Communicating with the president in Twi, the former Minister of Finance explained that Ghana has a lot of resources that are being underutilised.



He added that because they are not being made good use of, it has compounded the situation of the country, throwing nearly everything into shambles.



"Today, I stand here to tell you that Ghanaians, because we have everything, but we are not making use of what we have, we are suffering, we are talking, and we are being told that 'sika mpɛ dede.' I said this years ago, but I now realise that sika mpɛ dede but ɛkɔm nɛ ma dede ba.



"So, ɛkɔmde yɛn, Mr. President," he said.



As a solution, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor called on all Ghanaians to put their shoulders to the wheel and work at ensuring that the looming danger in the country is avoided.



"What should we do? Let's arise, all of us, and build together to avoid the looming national disgrace. It's coming. Colleagues, we have no other option than to work hard to ensure that the disgrace coming; our children shouting, having no food to eat; what do we have to do? … let us get together, work together to avoid the looming national disgrace," he added.

So far, he is the first person in the opposition NDC to have officially announced his bid to run for the party's flagbearer, hopeful of representing it as its presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections.



