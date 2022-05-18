'l see 86% victory' - Chairman Wontumi's challenger declares

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), an Aspiring Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP

Aspiring Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah is predicting an 86% victory ahead of the ruling party’s upcoming internal elections.

In a Facebook post to address his supporters, COKA, as he is affectionately called said: “So far, so good, I see 86% victory. Therefore what God has joined together, let man not separate. COKA, I care.”













The former Afigya Kwabre South NPP chairman has thus filed to contest the election. On Monday (16 May 2022), COKA’s campaign team were at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) to officially submit nomination forms to a committee set up to supervise the election.The team was welcomed by a cheerful crowd of supporters clad in NPP colours.

The forms were received by the Chairman of the Elections Committee, who doubles as the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah.



One of COKA’s campaign team members Mr. Keskine Opoku rallied delegates to vote for the man he describes as a “dynamic” leader.



He added that, he was very optimistic that COKA will win the Ashanti Regional chairmanship race which has been scheduled to come between May 27th and May 29th, 2022.



He however called on the NPP fraternity to avoid strife and acrimony in the coming primaries.



“Our aspiring candidate is a unifier and so we expect all his supporters and the NPP family to avoid any act that will divide the party,” he said.