l will contest the presidential primary again – Kwadwo Poku

Kwadwo Poku

Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert, has indicated that he would consider running for president the next time the opportunity arises.

Poku, who competed in the superdelegates conference but was eliminated from the list of five out of 10 contenders, stated that he has not given up on his quest to represent the NPP as a presidential candidate.



He made the statements during an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM’s Kwabena Agyapong.



Poku, who received only three votes, stated that he expected more votes because the delegates agreed to add him to the list of five.



According to him, the delegates he spoke with grumbled bitterly about neglect.



Some of them informed him that people who come to them for political power promise them heaven and earth, but when they obtain what they want, access to them becomes an issue.

Poku stated that he promised the delegates that he would provide them with greater leadership and that they would have easier access to him than the others.



However, he did not make the list of five, claiming that the outcome of Saturday’s election proved that the delegates did not support his policies and programmes.



He remarked that this has not discouraged him, but rather encouraged him to run the race again.



He claims that he has learned a lot from what has occurred and that he will not give up.