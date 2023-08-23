l will use crowdfunding and online donations to fund my campaign – Dr. Ankrah

Dr. Sam Ankrah

Dr. Sam Ankrah, an investment banker and strategist who has expressed interest in running as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election, has stated that he will not rely on funds with strings attached to run his campaign.

He claims that some political leaders in Ghana seek funds from those who want things in exchange, leaving them with no choice but to accommodate these people at the expense of the country.



He explained that some people fund politicians in the hopes of gaining appointments or deals if the candidate they support wins the election.



To solve this, he has revealed that he will use crowdfunding to support his campaign, among other things.



He was responding to a query on how he planned to fund his campaign in light of the high expense of running a presidential election campaign in Ghana.

“I am an investment banker, and the most important aspect of being an investment banker is raising capital or money.” It is within my purview. We have various modules for raising funds. Crowdfunding, online donations, social media, and even social impact funds are all options.



Be convinced that the leader you are bringing in is not someone who will ask rich people for money so that when I win the election, I will serve their interests. I’m using my creative and imaginative skills to gather funds, take over the country’s unincumbent, and implement policies that will benefit Ghanaians.



In an interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated, “I am coming to the table with new experience.”



He emphasised that in most situations, our leaders are unable to make judgements not because they lack the necessary skills, but because their hands are bound by the need to satisfy those who funded their campaigns.