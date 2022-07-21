0
'Amed Toure is better than Mbella Etouga' - Ex- Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

Thu, 21 Jul 2022

Ex-Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC trainer Maxwell Konadu says Porcupine Warriors former kingpin, Amed Toure is better than Franck Thierry Mbella Etouga. 

The Legon Cities FC gaffer believes Asante Kotoko SC marksman, Etouga is good at goal scoring but is not a good player as Toure.

“Mbella is a very good goalscorer but Ahmed Toure is a better footballer in all”, he told Sompa FM.

Mbella Etouga bagged 21 goals in the just-ended Ghana Premier League campaign for the Reds and helped them win the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League title.

He has recently been linked with a move to Italian Serie A outfit Udinese Calcio following his explosive performances in the Ghana top-flight for the Porcupine Warriors.

Etouga lost out on the goal king award on the final day to AshantiGold’s attacker Yaw Annor who bagged 22 goals to beat the Cameroonian by a goal.

By: D. N. A. MENSAH, Daily Mail GH /Follow the writer @SkipperWrites on Twitter

Source: dailymailgh.com
