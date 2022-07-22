'Arrogant' Prosper Nartey wanted 'old' Joseph Tetteh Zuta at Kotoko - Management member

Prosper Nartey Ogum

Former Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum has bored the brunt of a management member of the club for his untimely resignation.

Popular Sports Journalist and a member of the Asante Kotoko Communications team, Patrick Osei Agyemang aka Countryman Songo has slammed the former WAFA coach for being arrogant and disrespectful.



Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum led Kotoko to lift their 25th Ghana Premier League title but disagreements with the board and management of the club led to his untimely resignation.



“The fans of Asante Kotoko should understand that the management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah is focused on moving forward. This is not a big issue, we can announce a new coach anytime because we have seen better coaches at the club,” he said on Adom TV.



“C.K Akunnor [Former Ghana coach] was even fired. Who is Prosper Narteh Ogum, a coach who has handled clubs like Ebusua Dwarfs and WAFA?” he quizzed



“Nobody will entertain someone who is arrogant and disrespectful at Asante Kotoko. He [Prosper Narteh Ogum] exhibited his arrogance during Wednesday's meeting with the board. Who is he?, A coach who wanted to sign aged Joseph Tetteh Zutah who is struggling for playing time at Medeama.” he slammed.

Per our sources at the club, the coach is not impressed with the club's recruitment after flogging players in the squad that won the league title.



Deputy captain, Mudasiru Salifu on Monday sealed a transfer to Moldovan side Sherrif Tiraspol and top scorer Frank Mbella Etouga is ays on his way to the Italian side Udinese after the club agreed on a bumper 1.5 million euros deal.



Richmond Lamptey has also been handed a two-year ban from football following his involvement in match-fixing whiles at Inter Allies.



Already, Brazilian playmaker, Fabio Gama has departed the club after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension leaving the coach with a herculean task but the club has not been forthcoming with incoming to fortify the squad forcing the coach to resign.



The former University of Cape Coast lecturer joined the porcupine warriors from WAFA at the beginning of the 2021/2022 season.