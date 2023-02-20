0
'Good point at home' - Andre Ayew reacts after Nottingham Forest draw against Man City

331651606 712228853880081 5844555255715848596 N Andre Ayew in action for his club

Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Andre Ayew is satisfied with Nottingham Forest’s stalemate against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Ayew made substitute appearance in his sides 1-1 stalemate on home turf on Saturday. He was introduced in the 58th minute mark and played a crucial role to help his side secure a point.

The visitors shot into the lead through Bernardo Silva in the 41st minute mark and had to go to recess with a one goal advantage.

Six minutes to full time, the home team equalized through Chris Wood, making 1-1 at the end of the game.

Ayew expressed his satisfaction with the result, writing on Instagram, "Good point at home. Unbelievable atmosphere. We keep going!"

Ahead of kickoff Nottingham and City players as well as the fans paid tribute to Ayew’s Black Stars teammate Christian Atsu who died in rubble in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

"This minute of silence before our game for my brother Christian was a difficult one for me thanks to the fans, players, and coaching staff for your support," Ayew wrote.

Ayew, who joined Nottingham on a free transfer, has played in three matches since signing a six-month contract.

