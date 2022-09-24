4
'I made mistakes, learnt a lot more about my players' Otto Addo on Brazil defeat

Otto Addo1 453x400 Coach Otto Addo

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana coach Otto Addo has admitted making a mistake with his choice of players selected for the game against Brazil.

The Ghana confirmed to the press after the game that it was a mistake made by him to select the players he chose to play for Ghana at the start of the game.

“I made mistakes, learnt a lot more about my players. Picking the next 11 will depend on performance in the next game.”

Brazil scored three in the first half of the match and humbled Ghana with scintillating performance against the listless Ghana players.



