'I will give my best and defend the Black Stars jersey' - Inaki Williams

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com
Spanish La Liga team Athletic Bilbao forward, Inaki William has confirmed his nationality switch to play for Ghana’s Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this year.
The Spanish-born Ghanaian striker released a video on his Twitter page confirming his readiness to play for the Black Stars saying he will “defend the shirt”.
His decisions to play for Ghana comes as a refreshing news comes as a huge boost for Ghana after several talks with the Ghana Football Association led by President Kurt Okraku.
???????????? @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/t5cSzOcIfB— IÑAKI WILLIAMS (@Williaaams45) July 5, 2022
