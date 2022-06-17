'Inaki and Nico Williams snub Black Stars after meeting with Ghana FA' - Reports

Inaki and Nico Williams

Spanish-born Ghanaian forwards Inaki and Nico Williams have refused to play for Ghana’s Black Stars after their meeting with the Ghana FA, according to media reports.

The two players were eligible to play for the Black Stars and with the World Cup just around the corner, there was a huge possibility and expectation among Ghanaians of having the two players in the team.



Many Ghanaians were excited about the prospect of the two players playing but that could all end as just a dream.



According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the two players have decided to snub Ghana after visiting the Ghana Football Association facilities.

The two recently visited Ghana to get to know their roots and also to meet with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Inaki Williams looked okay and gave Ghanaians hope in a post he wrote on social about his pride in his roots, as he showed in a post on social media. “My ancestors, my blood”.



The Ghana Football Association are yet to announce the decision of the William brother after their meeting despite the reports in Spain.