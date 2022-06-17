12
Menu
Sports

'Inaki and Nico Williams snub Black Stars after meeting with Ghana FA' - Reports

20220616 174714 Inaki and Nico Williams

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Spanish-born Ghanaian forwards Inaki and Nico Williams have refused to play for Ghana’s Black Stars after their meeting with the Ghana FA, according to media reports.

The two players were eligible to play for the Black Stars and with the World Cup just around the corner, there was a huge possibility and expectation among Ghanaians of having the two players in the team.

Many Ghanaians were excited about the prospect of the two players playing but that could all end as just a dream.

According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the two players have decided to snub Ghana after visiting the Ghana Football Association facilities.

The two recently visited Ghana to get to know their roots and also to meet with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Inaki Williams looked okay and gave Ghanaians hope in a post he wrote on social about his pride in his roots, as he showed in a post on social media. “My ancestors, my blood”.

The Ghana Football Association are yet to announce the decision of the William brother after their meeting despite the reports in Spain.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
NPP MP ‘scolds’ Akufo-Addo, et al
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede