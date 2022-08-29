'Never give up' - Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah reacts to comeback win over Fulham

Eddie Nketiah

Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah has reacted to his team’s comeback win on Saturday evening at the Emirates stadium in the English Premier League.

The Ghanaian forward came from the bench to play a role in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Fulham FC in their London derby to return to the top of the league table after four games with 12 points.



Serbian topsman Alexander Mitrovic scored the game’s opening goal in the second half after pouncing on a defensive error to slot the ball past Aaron Ramsdale.



Arsenal fought back and won the game 2-1 at the death of the match to maintain their 100 percent winning start to the season.

Nketiah had two half chances to register his name on the scorers sheet for the first time this season but fluffed his lines.



He’s expected to switch nationality from England to play for Ghana after agreeing to represent Black Stars at the senior level of international football.