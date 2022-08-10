'Players born abroad switching nationality should come with a good heart' - Lee Addy

Collage of some foreign-based players who have pledged to play for Ghana

Ex-Ghana star, Lee Addy, has advised Black Stars newbies to serve with all their hearts after switching nationality to play for Ghana national team.

The former Ghana International believes because players like Kevin Prince Boateng, Hans Adu Sarpei, Quincy Owusu Abayie and others switched nationality to play for Ghana that’s why the country was able to make impact at the World Cup in 2010



English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Tariq Lamptey, Spanish La Liga team Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams and German-born trio Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford Konigsdorffer and Patric Pfeiffer have all agreed to play for Ghana.



Southampton star Mohammed Salisu also confirmed his decision to represent Ghana last month after rejecting Black Stars call-up on countless occasions.



“It’s okay because players like Kevin Prince Boateng, Hans Adu Sarpei, Quincy Owusu Abayie and others switched nationality to play for Ghana and we were able to make impact at the World Cup in 2010”

“So, I will advise the new players to come with a good heart, we are all Ghanaians regardless of their place of birth. Once they are Ghanaians they are always welcome into the Black Stars because the national team is not for anyone. All that we need is results because when we win it brings unity in the country”



Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018.



Ghana will face European giants Portugal, former World Champions Uruguay and South Korea and will begin the competition with a highly anticipated game against Portugal.