'Please do whatever it takes to beat Uruguay for me' - Asamoah Gyan 'begs' Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan Uruguay Wc Asamoah Gyan agonizes after missing the decisive penalty kick

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan is begging the current Black Stars players to avenge the 2010 quarter-final loss to South America side Uruguay in Qatar.

The former Ghana captain has urged the Black Stars team in Qatar to beat Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament when they square off on December 2nd.

According to him, this is the game everyone is looking forward to as a Ghanaian at the FIFA Mundial and would be extremely happy if the Stars win that game against Luis Suárez’s team.

“I am looking forward to the game against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah at the FIFA World Cup tournament”, he started.

“I’m begging the Black Stars players to go all out against Uruguay to avenge the 2010 quarter-final loss by beating the Uruguayans at this year’s World Cup”, he told Super Sports in South Africa.

Gyan missed a last-gasp penalty against the Uruguayans of the 2010 FIFA World Cup tournament in South Africa at the quarter final stage and denied Ghana making history to become the first Africa to reach that far.

He is now clubless and inactive but yet to announce his retirement officially and is serving as a pundit at the World Cup in South Africa with Super Sports.

Ghana will start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a game against European giant Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash against the Asian powerhouse South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The Black Stars who are making their fourth FIFA appearance will end their group stage campaign with a clash against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
