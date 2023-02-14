4
'Problem of Black Stars is players paying money to be selected' - Sam George

Sam George Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has criticized the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for allegations of favoritism in the selection of players for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

George stated that issues with the Black Stars' recent failures should not be attributed to the coaches, but rather to the conduct of the GFA and the selection process.

“And the point I’m making here is that, the problem of Black Stars is one of favouritism, and one where we are not selecting our best players but [rather] it’s become an issue of people having to pay money to even get selection," George said in an interview with TV3.

“Or you have relationships and godfathers in the FA who will decide that this is the coach’s selection and tactics.

“If you think you know the job, resign from your position at the GFA and apply to be coach of the Black Stars and then do your selection.

“But you sit in an administrative capacity and you want a coach to run his selection by you. Who does that in today’s day and age?” he added.

He accused the GFA of not selecting the best players and allowing relationships and godfathers within the organization to dictate the coach's selection and tactics.

"But you sit in an administrative capacity and you want a coach to run his selection by you. Who does that in today's day and age?" George added.

 

Source: footballghana.com
