'That feeling when you hit the back of the net' - Joseph Paintsil

20220828 080654 Paintsil in action for his club

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil is on cloud nine after netting his 3rd League goal of the season.

The versatile attacker scored for KRC Genk in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Saturday afternoon in their thumping win on the road.

The Ghanaian forward grabbed his side’s second goal in their 4-0 emphatic win over RFC Seraing.

“That feeling when you hit the back of the net????.Kudos to the entire team. We love you”, he Tweeted.

His impressive strike found the bottom left corner of the goal from the right side of the box to make it 2-0 for the away team early in the second half.

Genk scored twice to add to their two goals within a space of six minutes to go top of the league table after six matches with 15 points.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian forward has three goals and one assist in five games this season in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

