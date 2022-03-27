28
'The support was great, thank you Ghana, thank you Kumasi, we go again on Tuesday' - Baba Iddrisu

20220326 181802 Baba Iddrisu

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Young Ghanaian midfielder, Baba Iddrisu has thanked the fans of Ghana especially those in Kumasi for their unflinching support for the Black Stars on Friday.

The Real Mallorca midfielder gave his all for the Stars in their impressive 0 – 0 stalemate at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

He played the entire duration of the match and gave away a spot-kick which was later cancelled by the centre referee after consulting the Video Assistant Referee (VAR)

“The support was great. Thank you Ghana, Thank you Kumasi. We go again on Tuesday to get the job done at Abuja. We still need your support in this last hurdle”, he Tweeted.



