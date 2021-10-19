10 Ghanaians among 79 foreigners to feature in upcoming Egyptian Premier League

Vanguards of the Army player, John Antwi

Ten Ghanaian players are expected to feature in the upcoming Egyptian Premier League season.

The 2021/22 season has been scheduled to start on Monday, October 25, 2021 with 79 foreigners expected to participate in the league with ten Ghanaians no exception.



Diawisie Taylor and Benjamin Bernard Boateng will feature in the league for the first time after securing a move to Future FC and Al Ittihad Alexandria at the end of the Ghana Premier League campaign.



The pair enjoyed a descent campaign with Karela United and Elmina Sharks respectively in the domestic topflight.



Taylor emerged as the Ghana Premier League top scorer with 18 goals in 32 matches.



Evans Mensah and Kwame Bonsu will team up for Ceramica Cleopatra whereas Salifu Moro and Benjamin Bernard Boateng plays for Al Ittihad Alexandria.



Below are the ten Ghanaian players who will feature in the Egyptian Premier League new season,

Diawisie Taylor – Future FC



John Antwi - Vanguards of the Army



Kwame Bonsu – Ceramica Cleopatra



Evans Mensah – Ceramica Cleopatra



Masahudou Al-Hassan – ENPPI Club



Salif Moro - Al Ittihad Alexandria

Benjamin Boateng - Al Ittihad Alexandria



Issahaku Yakubu - Al Ahly Bank



Benjamin Avto – Al Sharqiya Dukhan



Stephen C – Al Sharqiya Dukhan