10 famous Ghanaian players who exited Black Stars before 35 years

Some retired Black Stars players

Any good thing has an end and so is football. Ghana’s senior national team has been blessed with so many football talents who graced the pitch with their talents.

The Black Stars have seen the rise of players from their humble beginnings to stardom.



While others bowed out of the international scene when the plaudits where loudest, others also retired at the twilight of their careers to pave way for the next generation.



However, some were also forced into retirement after a long stay in the senior national team.



Here are some 10 famous Ghanaian players who left Black Stars before 35 years.



Abedi Pele



Position: Attacking Midfielder / Forward



Caps: 73



Goals: 19



Last game for Ghana: 34-years







Abedi Pele spent 16 years in the Black Stars, between 1982 when he made his first appearance to 1998 when he last played for the senior national team. The three-time African player of the year won one AFCON title with Ghana. He played at 5 AFCON tournaments with the 1998 edition being his final tournament where he captained the Black Stars.







Ibrahim Sunday



Position: Winger



Caps: 20



Goals: 8

Last game for Ghana: 33-years



The one-time African Player of the Year spent 11 years in the senior national team where he helped the Black Stars reach two AFCON finals 1968 and 1970. Ibrahim Sunday was part of Ghana’s squad that participated at the 1972 Olympic tournament in Munich. His last appearance for Ghana was in 1977 after making his debut in 1966.







Karim Abdul Razak



Position: Midfielder



Caps: 70



Goals: 25



Last game for Ghana: 32-years



Famously known as the ‘Golden Boy,’ Karim Abdul Razak scored two goals to help Ghana win the 1978 AFCON as hosts. He was later named the African Player of the Year following the tournament.







Samuel Osei Kuffour



Position: Defender



Caps: 59



Goals: 3



Last game for Ghana: 30-years



The former Bayern Munich star made his debut appearance for Black Stars on November 28, 1993. He played at 5 AFCON tournaments for the Black Stars and also featured in Ghana’s first appearance at the World Cup in 2006.

Osei Kuffour scored 3 goals in his 59 appearances for the national team. His last Black Stars game was against Italy at the World Cup. He spent 13 years in the national team.







Stephen Appiah



Position: Midfielder



Caps: 69



Goals: 16



Last game for Ghana: 29-years



Appiah made his Black Stars debut in 1995 on his 16th birthday against Benin in a four nations tournament when he replaced skipper Abedi Pele. His last game with the Black Stars was at the 2010 World Cup when Ghana lost to Uruguay. Appiah enjoyed 15 years in the national team and played at two AFCONs and two World Cup tournaments.







Anthony Yeboah



Position: Striker



Caps: 59



Goals: 29



Last game for Ghana: 31-years



After 12 years in the Black Stars, Anthony Yeboah called time on his career. He played at three AFCON tournaments and was part of the 1992 squad that lost in the final to Ivory Coast.



The former Leeds United player is the third highest goal scorer in the national team after Abedi Pele and Asamoah Gyan. His last game was in Ghana’s 8-2 defeat to Brazil.





Michael Essien



Position: Midfielder



Caps: 59



Goals: 9



Last game for Ghana: 32-years



Essien made his debut in the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations against Morocco on 21 January 2002. He retired after over 12 years of active service with Ghana. He played at 3 World Cups for Ghana and never returned after the 2014 fiasco. The former Chelsea player played at 4 AFCON tournaments.







Opoku Nti



Position: Striker



Caps: 45



Goals: 12



Last game for Ghana: 31-years



Lord Zico as he is popularly known was part of the squad that won Ghana’s last AFCON in 1982. He also played at the 1984 and 1992 editions where the Black Stars came close to winning the title again. The Asante Kotoko legend spent 11 years in the national team after making his debut in 1981 and playing his final game in 1992.







Mohammed Ahmed Polo

Position: Winger/Attacking Midfielder



Caps: 54



Goals: 20



Last game for Ghana: 29-years



Polo made his debut for the Black Stars at the age of 17 years. The ‘Dribbling Magician’ won the AFCON 1978 with Ghana and also played at the 1984 tournament which was his last.







Odartey Lamptey



Position: Striker



Caps: 38



Goals: 8



Last game for Ghana: 22-years



After conquering the world with Ghana at the youth level, Odartey Lamptey became a pale shadow of himself when he got the chance to play in the senior national team. Odartey made his full debut for Ghana in 1991 against Nigeria in African Cup Qualifiers at Lagos. His international career with Ghana dried up after he was sent off in the 1996 African Cup of Nations semi-final game in South Africa.