10 gunmen attacks on Police officers for eastern Nigeria under three months

Gunmen don dey attack police for southeast since early 2021

BBC Pidgin don find out how much damage don happun in three months for South East Nigeria sake of gunmen attacks on police officers.

Police for South East Nigerian don suffer di highest form of attacks from unknown gunmen for di last three months, BBC reports.



Dis one follow for di compilation of all di attacks wey tori pipo don report and authorities don confam.



Di attacks range from burning of Police Stations, ambush and shoot-out with Officers, burn police stations and patrol vans, helping prison inmate to escape and stealing of arms and ammunitions for virtually all di states for South-East.



From our record Enugu na di only State wey never record any gun attack for di last three months but other South Eastern States of Abia, Imo, Anambra, and Ebonyi don get very bad experiences with dis gunmen wey we never sabi.



Breakdown of armed men attack on Police Officers for South East Nigeria between January-March 2021



Ebonyi State, January 8



3 Police Officer die



Onueke Police Station in Ezza South Local Government Area



Abia State, February 1

1 Police Officer die



Omoba Police Station in Isiala Ngwa South council area



Ebonyi State, February 4



Police Station burnt



Police Divisional Headquarters in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area



Imo State, February 5



2 Police Officers die



Umulowo Police Division in Obowo local government Area



Abia State, February 23

2 Police Officers die



Abayi Divisional police Headquarters in Aba



Imo State, February 25



Police Station burnt



Aboh Mbaise Divisional Police Headquarters



Ebonyi State, March 1



Police Station attacked



Iboko Divisional Police Station in Izzi Local Government Area



Imo State, March 9

Police Station burnt



Ihitte-Uboma local government Area



Anambra State, March 18



1 Police Officer die



Police checkpoint at Neni , Anaocha local government area



Anambra State, March 19



1 Police Officer die



Ekwulobia Police Station, Nanka



Abia State, March 22

3 Police Officers die



Abiriba in Ohafia Local government area



BBC never fit independently verify di number of Police officers wey don die for di attacks but authorities don show concern about di number of officers wey don fall victim of di attacks.



Over di weekend Nigeria Police Force come out come tok say dem don arrest 16 suspects wey get hand for di plenti violent attacks on security operatives and facilities for some states particularly for South-Eastern part of Nigeria.



Oga Muhammed Adamu, Inspector General of Police, say dis arrest na di result of di hard work of Police officers wey collabo with di Army and Air Force to gbab those pipo wey dey responsible for di new trend of attacks on security personnel.