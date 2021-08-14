10 things to know about Hearts of Oak’s opponents in the CAF Champions League

Hearts will represent Ghana in the Champions League

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak will make their return to CAF interclub football action in October after a six year absence.

The Phobians have been paired with Guinean club Club Industriel de Kamsar in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League following a draw on Friday afternoon in CAF headquarters in Cairo.



Below is a brief background of the club



The Guinean Ligue 1 have never won the national championship in Guinea but have finished runner-ups on four difference occasions. 2004, 2006, 2013 and the 2020/21 league season.



Kamsar qualified to the CAF Champions League via their performance in the Ligue 1 that placed them second to serial winners Horoya.



Kamsar recently captured Ghanaian defender Amos Frimpong who formerly played for Hearts of Oak’s bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko.



Kamsar finished 12 points behind winners Horoya who amassed 58 points in 26 matches in a 14-club league.

Kamsar lost the least number of matches (4) in the top-flight league same as winner Horoya and also boosted of the second best defence in the league that conceded only 17 goals.



Kamsar accumulated the highest number of points in the last five games of the season (13) with Wakriya finishing second with 11.



The club transferred Ghanaian forward Daniel Sosah to Belarusian side Isloch in July.



The club players its home games at the 2000 capacity Stade de l’Amitié.



The club has give 127 followers on Twitter



Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Martin Antwi was recently unveiled by the club.