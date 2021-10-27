10 things to know about Hearts of Oak’s opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have been drawn against Algerian side JS Saoura in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off.
The Phobians will face the Ligue 1 side on a date between 26-28 November 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to the Stade 20 August 1955 in the Béchar Province for the reverse fixture.
Below is a brief background of Saoura
Full name of the club: Jeunesse Sportive de la Saoura
The club was founded in September 2008 in Méridja
Home grounds is called Stade 20 Août 1955. It has a capacity of 20,000
The club finished 3rd in the 2020/21 Algerian Ligue Professionnelle
The head coach is former Tunisian international striker Kais Yaakoubi
The club has never won the Algerian league title. They gained promotion to the league in 2011–12
JS Saoura is the first club from the south of Algeria to participate in continental competition, and that was in 2017 in the CAF Champions League
Best performance in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle is runner-up spot (2) – 2015–16, 2017–18
In 2019 the club reached the group stages of the CAF Champions League and was drawn against Al-Ahly, AS Vita Club, and Simba of Tanzania
JS Saoura has only 1 foreigner in their squad and that is Tanzanian Adam Salamba who plays as a forward.
