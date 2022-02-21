1
12 politicians, musicians, ex-footballers who were spotted at Hearts-Kotoko match

Mon, 21 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is not out of place for one to surmise that just like the political duopoly of NPP and NDC, every Ghanaian belongs to either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko.

It therefore comes as no surprise to anyone that when both sides clash irrespective of the competition, they draw Ghanaians from various backgrounds.

From politics, entertainment, law, engineering etc, the Hearts Kotoko rivalry cuts across everywhere.

The two teams squared it off in an outstanding league match on Sunday, February 20, 2022 and as usual the game was witnessed with celebrities, politicians and ex-footballers.

The game which ended 0-0 had in attendance some popular names and GhanaWeb brings you some of them.

Samuel Nartey – Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah – Minister of Information

Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Minister of Energy

Mustapha Ussif – Minister of Youth and Sports

Edward Omane-Boamah – Former Minister of Communication

Stephen Appiah – Football legend

Emmanue Agyemang-Badu – Former Black Stars player

Sammy Awuku – Director General, National Lottery Authority

Sylvester Tetteh – Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro

Nana B – National Youth Organizer, New Patriotic Party

Randy Abbey – Executive Council member, Ghana Football Association

King Promise – Musician

