120 golfers to vie for Tafo President’s Putter

Source: GNA

This year’s Tafo Golf Club President’s Putter Open Championship tee-off at the Crop Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) Golf Course at Tafo in the Eastern Region on Saturday, February 26.

Christopher Mbii, the Vice Captain of Tafo Golf Club, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra on Tuesday, said about 120 amateur golfers were expected to participate in the event, which was being sponsored by Mr Prince Kofi Amoabeng, President of the Club.



He said the competition which would be played in the Men’s Scratch Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ and Ladies Scratch Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ as well as Senior 65 years and above, would be played in accordance with the rules of the World’s Golf governing body and the local rules of the Tafo Golf Club.



An array of golfers expected to participate in the one-day 36-Hole Scratch competition are Joseph Boatey, Captain of the Tafo Golf Club, Mike Aggrey, President of the Ghana Golf Association, Kwasi Amoafo Yeboah, Captain of the Achimota Golf Club, E.K. Bonsu, Anthony Yeboah, F.K. Oppong and Vasty Amoafo Yeboah.

Four prizes would be awarded in the Men’s Group ‘A’, while three will be given out in the Group ‘B’ segment.



Three prizes will be given out in both the Group ‘A’ and ‘B” in the Ladies category with ‘Longest Drive’ and ‘Nearest to the Pin’ being given out as consolation prizes.