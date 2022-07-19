0
126 athletes and coaches to depart on July 21 for 2022 Birmingham Games

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: GNA

A contingent of 126 athletes and coaches together with a Management Team are set to depart on Thursday, July 21 for the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games would begin on Thursday, July 28 and end on Monday, August 08.

Ghana would be competing in 13 out of 31 sporting disciplines expected to be held at the Games.

The team would be led by Mr. Frederick Acheampong, who is the Treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee and a member of the Ghana Football Association, as the Chef de Mission (CDM), with Mr. Henry Larbi, founding member of Wheelchair Tennis in Ghana as the deputy CDM.

Ghana would compete in athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, cycling (road race), field hockey, judo, table tennis, triathlon, para-cycling, weightlifting, and squash.

The country has competed in 16 editions of the Games since its inception in 1954. Ghana only missed out in the 1986 Games held in Edinburgh.

A total of 57 medals made up of 15 gold medals, 18 silver medals and 24 bronze medals have been won by Ghana since competing at the Commonwealth Games.

All of these medals but one has come from athletics and boxing with judo winning a bronze medal at the 2014 Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

