14 Ghanaian athletes to compete in 7 different events at Commonwealth Games

The Ghana Athletics Association has released its list of 14 athletes who will be participating in 7 different events at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



Ghana’s reigning sprinter Benjamin Kwaku Azamati will be participating in 3 events which include the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay.



His colleague Joseph Paul Amoah will also compete in the same 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay while Sean Safo Antwi compete in the 100m & 4x100m relay



Ghana’s female relay team made up of Mary Boakye, Latifa Ali, Halutie Hor, Gifty Oku Kwakyewaa, and Deborah Acquah will also represent the country in the Women’s 4x100m relay.

Ghana would be participating in other sporting disciplines like boxing, and swimming, among others.



The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is expected to take place between July 28-8 August 2022.



The athletes and their disciplines are as follows:



MEN Benjamin Kwaku Azamati – 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay Joseph Paul Amoah – 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay Sean Safo Antwi – 100m & 4x100m relay Isaac Botsio – 4x100m relay Barnabas Agerh – 4x100m relay Alex Amankwa – 800m WOMEN



Mary Boakye – 4x100m relay Latifa Ali – 4x100m relay Halutie Hor – 4x100m relay Gifty Oku Kwakyewaa – 4x100m relay Deborah Acquah – long jump & 4x100m relay Abigail Kwarteng – High Jump Rose Amonimaa Yeboah – High Jump Martha Bissah – 1500m & 800m



COACHES AND OFFICIALS Andrew Owusu Christopher Darko-Amankrah Bawah Fuseini