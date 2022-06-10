14 goals conceded in 9 matches: Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s stats as Ghana goalkeeper

St. Gallen’s goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi

St. Gallen’s goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, has had a rather frustrating spell at Ghana’s national team conceding more goals than any goalkeeper in the national team.

Since making his debut for Ghana’s senior national team in 2018, Lawrence Ati Zigi has managed just one clean sheet for the Black Stars.



With 38 call-ups to the national team, Lawrence Ati Zigi has been trusted to keep the post for the Black Stars on just nine occasions.



Ati Zigi was handed his first call-up to the Black Stars in 2017 for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo and four other matches but was never given the chance to make an appearance for the Black Stars.



However, after being overlooked in five matches, Ati Zigi was given the chance in Ghana’s friendly match game against Iceland. The Black Stars scored two goals in the first half and were on the verge of winning the match when Ati-Zigi conceded two goals for the match to end in a 2-2 draw.



The Black Stars 3-1 win over Mauritania in a friendly match in 2019 happens to be the only game Ati-Zigi has won with the Black Stars.

The St. Gallen’s goalkeeper’s only clean sheet with the Black Stars was recorded in a friendly match against Ivory Coast played in 2021. That match failed to produce a goal as it ended in 0-0.



Ati-Zigi recorded his highest defeat in action for Ghana as the Black Stars lost by 4-1 to Japan in the Kirin tournament.



With Ati-Zigi in the goal post, the Black Stars have won 1, drawn 3, lost 5 matches and conceded 14 goals out of 8 games.







See Lawrence Ati Zigi’s number of matches played for the Black Stars below.

Ghana 2-2 Iceland



Ghana 3-1 Mauritania



Ghana 0-1 Namibia



Ghana 0-3 Mali



Ghana 0-0 Ivory Coast

Ghana 0-1 South Africa [ Goal was scored before he came on as a substitute]



Ghana 0-3 Algeria [ Played final 23 minutes and conceded 2 goals in the process]



Ghana 1-1 Central African Republic



Ghana 1-4 Japan