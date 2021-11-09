15 players in camp as Black Stars start preps for World Cup qualifiers

The team trained for the first time at the Accra Sports Stadium

Black Stars on Monday started preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifying games against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The team trained for the first time at the Accra Sports Stadium with 15 out of the 28 invited players present.



After the training, the Black Stars took on the Division One League side Golden Kick in a low profile friendly. Strikers Jordan Ayew and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored a brace each as Black Stars won 5-1.



Other players are expected to arrive on Monday night ahead of the team’s departure to Johannesburg for the game against Ethiopia.



Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is a doubt after missing the Premier League side’s last game due to a groin injury and defender Gideon Mensah has been ruled out with an injury.



The France-based left-back has been replaced in the squad by Montari Kamaheni of Ashdod FC in Israel.

Black Stars will play Ethiopia on November 11 and host South Africa in Cape Coast on November 14.



They need to win both games to qualify for the playoffs.



The 15 players in camp;



They include Joseph Wollacott, Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha), Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa).