15-year-old Abdul Osman Safianu scores volley for Feyenoord Youth

Video Archive
Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abdul Osman Safianu scores on debut

Abdul Osman Safianu nets a hat trick

15-year-old wins man of the match award

Fifteen-year-old Abdul Osman Safianu was the hero for Feyenoord Youth as he scored a spectacular volley in his side's five-goal thumping over Nsoatre Nyhira FC in the Division Two League.

The attacking midfielder struck a volley from 30-yards out to score in his debut game for Feyenoord Youth in the Brong Ahafo Division Two League.

The teenager whose goal has gone viral on social media grabbed a hat trick in the match and assisted twice in the match in Feyenoord Youth’s victory.

Abdul Osman Safianu was awarded the match ball as his reward for scoring three goals in the match and also winning the Man of the Match for his performance.

Watch Abdul Osman Safianu’s goal below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
