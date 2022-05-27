161 goals conceded, 34 cleans: The record of Ghana's four goalkeepers for AFCON qualifiers, friendlies

Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori

Black Stars coach Otto Addo announced his team for the games against Madagascar and Central African Republic on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The 33-man squad will play the two countries in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on June 1 and 5 before going to Japan to participate in a four-nation tournament that will mark the start of Ghana’s preparations for the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar in November.



The team announced by Otto Addo has four goalkeepers with none of them plying their trade in the Ghana Premier League.



Some, if not all of the four goalkeepers in the squad will get opportunities to try out when Ghana play Japan, Tunisia and Chile in a four-nation tournament later in the month.



GhanaWeb brings you the numbers behind the call-ups.



Jojo Wollacott

Wollacott appears to have established himself as the first choice goalie of the Black Stars as he was picked ahead of Richard Ofori for the crucial World Cup play-offs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in March.



The Swindon Town goalie ended the season as the best goalkeeper in the English Football League Two.



In 39 matches Wollacott played in the season, he conceded 41 goals and kept 11 clean sheets. Ten of the clean sheets came in the league with one coming in the two FA Cup matches.



Richard Ofori



Jojo Wollacott was drafted into the team after Richard Ofori sustained an injury in Ghana’s game against South Africa last year. The injury sidelined him for quite a number of months.

He returned to full fitness and was available for selection for the Nigeria games but Wollacott was picked ahead of him.



In the 2021/2022 season, Richard Ofori made 18 appearances for South African side Orland Pirates and conceded 12. He kept nine clean sheets for the side that lost the CAF Confederation Cup final to RS Berkane.



Ofori conceded six goals in the South African DSTV league, 3 in the CAF Confederations Cup, two in the MTN 8 competition and one in the Nedbank Cup.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi



Ati Zigi has been a member of the Black Stars since 2017 but yet to nail down a position as first choice goalie.

In the season under review, Ati-Zigi made 36 appearances for St Gallen and conceded 68 goals for the Belgian side.



Ati-Zigi kept eight clean sheets in 36 appearances for the club this season. He has been nominated for the best player award in the league.







Abdul Nurudeen



Abdul Nurudeen plays for KAS Eupen in the Belgian league. In the just ended season, Nurudeen played 24 matches for his club.

The 24 games came in the league and Belgian Cup where he made four appearances. Nurudeen conceded 40 goals in total. Six of the goals came in the cup games whiles 34 came in the league.



On clean sheets, Nurudeen managed three in total, 2 from the league and one from the cup games.







