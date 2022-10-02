7
174 people die in Indonesia stadium disaster

Stadium Disaster 7b68d7d26b Fans invaded the pitch

Sun, 2 Oct 2022

At least 174 people have died following a clash at an Indonesian football match in one of the world’s worst ever stadium disasters, theathletic.com has reported.

The unfortunate incident occurred during a stampede at the stadium where Arema FC lost 3-2 to rivals Persebaya Surabaya in East Java.

Angry supporters ran unto the pitch after the final whistle and police reportedly tear-gassed some rioting supporters amidst the disaster.

According to the Indonesian chief security minister, Mohammad Mahfud, 42,000 tickets were sold in the 38,000-capacity stadium.

Mohammad Mahfud also consoled families who lost their loved ones in the riot and assured victims of government support.

“To the victims family, our condolences. We also hope that the victims’ families will be patient and continue to coordinate with the government officials in the field.

“I need to emphasize that the tragedy of Kanjuruhan is not a clash between Persebaya supporters and Arema. Because Persebaya supporters can’t watch at that match. Supporters in the field are only from Arema.

“Therefore, the victims generally died from pushing, squeezing, trampling, and shortness of breath. There were no victims of beating or harassment between supporters.

“The government has made improvements to the implementation of football matches over time and will continue to improve.”

JNA/WA

