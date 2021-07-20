18 goals in 32 games: How 21-year-old Karela Utd striker became GPL goal king

Diawisie Taylor

Source: GNA

Years ago, the top goal scorer of the league was more likely to emerge from at least a team that wins the league or at best challenges actively for the title.

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season has thrown up a different dynamic with a player from the 8th placed club emerging the top hitman for the season.



That man happens to be a 21-year-old striker with Karela United FC - he goes by the name Diawisie Taylor.



He played in all but two of his side's 34 games across the season and found the net 18 times.



Incidentally he won the goal king race by a mile with his closest competitiors scoring 11 times each.



The trio tied in second place were Berekum Chelsea’s Stephen Amankona, Kwame Peprah of King Faisal and Esso Joseph, formerly of Dreams FC.



In the first round of the season, Taylor bagged a dozen goals, which practically would have been enough to win him the top scorer gong at the end of the season. But he found the net half a dozen more times in the second round to arrive at the current tally of 18.

His exploits were rewarded as he became a key asset for the club but also he earned a place in the Black Meteors squad and even the senior national team, the Black Stars, call-up.



Joins an elite list of top scorers



Taylor by his 18 goal feat has joined the likes of Ishmael Addo, Hans Kwoffie, Charles Taylor, Bernard Don Bortey, Hans Kwofie,Prince Tagoe,Hans Kwofie, Emmanuel Clottey who have in the past won the top goal scorer title.



Reports indicate that he has been linked with a possible move abroad as a number of clubs are lurking but one thing is certain if he stays in the league for the upcoming season.



He will likely be heading to either of the two giants - be it league winners Accra Hearts of Oak or runners-up Kumasi Asante Kotoko. Time, like they say, will tell.