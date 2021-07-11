20/21 GPL matchday 33: Inter Allies 2-4 Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars players celebrating

Relegated Inter Allies suffered their sixth consecutive defeat on Sunday, 11 July 2021, in a 4-2 reverse at home to Aduana Stars.

Eleven Is To One cracked after four minutes and got punished by the lethal Benjamin Tweneboah.



Defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu fumbled with his control at the back as the last man and got punished.



Tweneboah made no mistake to hit the ball past goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkorah.



After 12 minutes, Aduana Stars doubled their lead, and once again, Agyemang Badu was at fault.



Striker Emmanuel Osei Baffour stole the ball from the centre back and planted it firmly at the back of the net.



Allies had an opportunity to reduce the deficit before the break after being awarded a 44th-minute penalty due to a handball.

But Andy Okpe missed it to bring Allies back into the game.



Four minutes from time, substitute Taufiq Shaibu managed to pull one back for the home side.



Then there was a flurry of goals in injury time.



Brabby Kofigo restored the two-goal lead for the visitors before defender Farouk Adams made it four.



Allies stormed back and pulled one back through Sunday Kalu.