20/21 Ghana Premier League matchday 34: Ashgold hammer relegated Inter Allies 7-0

Obuasi Ashanti Gold SC on Saturday afternoon thrashed Inter Allies FC by 7 goals

Obuasi Ashanti Gold SC on Saturday afternoon thrashed Inter Allies FC by seven goals to nothing in the final game of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

After months of excitement in the Ghanaian top-flight league, the curtains are finally coming down this weekend.



Last month, the Inter Allies FC on the back of their struggle since the start of the campaign were relegated.



Today at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, the Capelli Boys played as a guest to Ashgold SC in the final fixture of the season.

Although the side hoped to cause an upset in what will be their last game in the Premier League for some time, they failed to compete and have been hammered at the end of a thrilling contest.



On the matchday, the Miners led by three goals to nothing at the end of the first half courtesy of a brace from Isaac Opoku Agyemang and an equalizer from Amos Addai.



Later in the second half, goals from Amos Addai and Opoku Agyemang plus two own goals from Hashmin Musah completed a 7-0 win for Ashanti Gold SC.